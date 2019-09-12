AUBURN — Dwight Williams will spend at least two years in prison for domestic violence.
But, for the mother of Williams' two sons, it was the court order prohibiting him to have contact with the victim that appeared to upset her most. Because it was put in place for her.
Williams, 40, was arrested in connection to an incident that occurred on March 19, when a 39-year-old woman was choked while she slept by a man who entered her Auburn apartment on Olympia Avenue. The Auburn Police Department issued a warrant for Williams' arrest, but police said he returned to the woman's apartment on March 22 and caused more than $250 in damage to her car before he was apprehended on March 29 by the APD and New York State Police.
When he last appeared in Cayuga County Court on July 11, Williams admitted to damaging the victim's car and to violating a previous order of protection by contacting her on March 19 and April 2. He was promised a sentence of two to four years in prison at that time in exchange for pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, all class E felonies.
Emotions began to swell in the courtroom on Thursday as Williams tearfully read a prepared statement, often pausing and choking up entirely at one point. "The person who committed those crimes, I hate that person," he said, going on to say he wanted to a better role model for his children. "They deserve to have a healthy, sober father."
In response, Judge Thomas Leone returned to the subject of Williams' children. "They don't need to see a father who was abusive to their mother," he said. "I hope you read that letter every day" in prison, Leone said and added that he hoped Williams was able to change, even with his "terrible" criminal history.
Defense attorney Rome Canzano earlier requested on Williams' behalf that the order of protection be modified to allow some contact with the victim. Leone denied the modification, issuing a full stay away order for the victim as he handed down the prison sentence.
In her own impassioned statement, the victim asked Leone for a different outcome primarily for her children's sake. "They cry because they can't remember what their father's voice sounds like," she said. "I pretend he's dead to get through this, but my kids don't."
But Leone didn't budge, saying he's seen similar domestic violence situations but that he hopes both she and Williams get counseling. He also denied Williams the ability to waive the remainder of his restitution — about $500, according to the district attorney's statements in court.
Before Williams was escorted out of the courtroom, he turned around in his seat and spoke to the victim in what Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann noted afterward was in violation of the order of protection that had just been issued.
Also in court:
• Andrew Wilbur, 19, of 54 Van Anden St. in Auburn, was sentenced to one to three years in prison after he was convicted of possessing a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony.
Wilbur pleaded guilty to the charge at the time of his arraignment on July 18, and Leone promised him the conditional sentence instead of the maximum 1 1/3 to four years. The time Wilbur already spent in jail will count toward his prison sentence.
• An Auburn man who violated an order of protection against a woman was sentenced to one to three years in prison.
Budelmann said on Thursday that 26-year-old Brendon J. Harvey, stood over the woman's bed on April 6 and pushed her. Harvey continued to call the woman later that night until the APD got on the phone at one point, police said.
Harvey, formerly of of 228 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, pleaded guilty July 11 to first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony.
• A Port Byron man who solicited oral sex from someone he believed was a minor will spend two years in prison followed by five years of post release supervision.
Richard McAllaster, 38, formerly of 10518 Duck Lake Road, tried to arrange sex in the Town of Brutus on May 17 with an FBI agent McAllaster believed to be a 14-year-old boy, Leone said in an earlier court proceeding. He pleaded guilty July 11 to second-degree attempted criminal sex act, a class E felony, and avoided the maximum prison sentence of four years.
• An Auburn woman began a 30-day period of shock incarceration at the Cayuga County Jail. Stephanie Weaver, 22, of 64 Grant Ave., Apt. 3, was also sentenced to three years of probation and mandated mental health treatment.
Weaver attempted to discard a knife that was used in a stabbing June 2 on Grant Avenue in Auburn. Noah Oakes, a 20-year-old who was identified at the time as her boyfriend, had a knife at the time of the incident and was charged shortly after in connection to the non-fatal assault.
She pleaded guilty Sept. 6 to attempted tampering with physical evidence, a class A misdemeanor, in exchange for the sentence she received on Thursday. Leone also ordered an order of protection for the victim of the stabbing, against Weaver.