A man being held in Cayuga County Jail without bail grabbed a set of keys from a custody officer while outside the facility Monday night, according to the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Justin McDeid, 29, formerly of 44 Wallace Ave., Auburn, was transported from the jail to Auburn Community Hospital after complaining of a "medical condition," according to a news release.
While in the hospital, McDeid allegedly initiated a confrontation and "physically removed keys from one officer's possession," the release said. The two officers were able to take the keys back from McDeid and further restrain him with the help of hospital staff. He was never out of the physical custody of the officers, the release said.
The officers were evaluated for minor injuries at the hospital, and McDeid was returned to the jail. He was charged with third-degree robbery, a class D felony, and second-degree obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor.
Detective Sgt. Frederick Cornelius said he doesn't anticipate any other charges — such as attempting to escape — will be brought because McDeid's intentions are unclear.
McDeid was arrested and charged with multiple misdemeanors on Aug. 8 for allegedly running several stop signs, failing to pull over for a traffic stop, and eventually attempting to run from police on foot, the Auburn Police Department said at the time. McDeid had been remanded to custody without bail.