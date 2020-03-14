Man injured in two-car crash in Throop

New York State Police is investigating a two-car crash in Troop that sent one person to the hospital.

The call for a crash at the corner of Turnpike and McDonald roads came in at 1:48 p.m. Friday. Police said a male driver failed to stop at a stop sign and hit another vehicle occupied by a female driver and a male passenger.

The male driver was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with non-life-threatening injuries. State police on Saturday would not release the names of the three people involved because the investigation was ongoing.

