 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man injured, vehicles, structures damaged in Auburn shooting incident
alert top story
AUBURN

Man injured, vehicles, structures damaged in Auburn shooting incident

{{featured_button_text}}

A man was shot, and structures and vehicles were damaged, during an incident early Monday at an apartment complex in Auburn.

According to a press release from the Auburn Police Department, at approximately 2:40 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the area of the T building of Oak Creek Town Homes for a shots fired complaint.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police said a man, whom they did not identify, sustained non-life threatening injuries after being shot. The victim was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he was treated and later released.

Officers also determined that the numerous rounds had been fired and struck some structures and vehicles.

Auburn police ask anyone with information to contact lead Detective A. Rivers at (315) 567-0073 or the Auburn Police Department non-emergency line at (315) 253-3231. Callers may remain anonymous.

Crime Scene
Deposit Photos
1
2
0
0
4

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: NY wage board delays lowering farmworker overtime threshold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News