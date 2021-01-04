Man injured, vehicles, structures damaged in Auburn shooting incident

A man was shot, and structures and vehicles were damaged, during an incident early Monday at an apartment complex in Auburn.

According to a press release from the Auburn Police Department, at approximately 2:40 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the area of the T building of Oak Creek Town Homes for a shots fired complaint.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said a man, whom they did not identify, sustained non-life threatening injuries after being shot. The victim was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he was treated and later released.

Officers also determined that the numerous rounds had been fired and struck some structures and vehicles.

Auburn police ask anyone with information to contact lead Detective A. Rivers at (315) 567-0073 or the Auburn Police Department non-emergency line at (315) 253-3231. Callers may remain anonymous.

Love 1 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 4