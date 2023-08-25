Slick conditions may have caused a fatal motorcycle crash Friday in Wayne County.

New York State Police said the crash occurred on Route 89 at Montana Road in the town of Butler. A 36-year-old man was operating a 2009 Harley Davidson as part of a group traveling to Atlantic City, New Jersey.

According to state police, a preliminary investigation found the driver lost control of his motorcycle on a wet, curved road. He went off the west shoulder of the road, was ejected from his motorcycle and entered a wood area.

Troopers who responded to the scene attempted life-saving measures, but the man died of his injuries.

The name of the man has not been released. State police said the investigation is ongoing.