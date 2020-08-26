Man released from prison eight months ago charged with stabbing in Auburn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Cayuga County man who vowed to come out of prison "a new man" after being convicted of burglarizing an occupied home has been charged with stabbing a man in Auburn after less than nine months on parole.

The Auburn Police Department said that James J. Geer, 34, was arrested Wednesday morning after a stabbing at 111 Osborne St.

The APD said that officers responding to the incident found a man who had suffered a stab wound to his abdomen. The victim and witnesses identified Geer as the suspect, police said, and patrol units found him near his residence.

Geer was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and remanded to the Cayuga County Jail.

Police said the stabbing victim was brought to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he was treated and later released.