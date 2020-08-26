Man released from prison eight months ago charged with stabbing in Auburn

A Cayuga County man who vowed to come out of prison "a new man" after being convicted of burglarizing an occupied home has been charged with stabbing a man in Auburn after less than nine months on parole.
The Auburn Police Department said that James J. Geer, 34, was arrested Wednesday morning after a stabbing at 111 Osborne St.
The APD said that officers responding to the incident found a man who had suffered a stab wound to his abdomen. The victim and witnesses identified Geer as the suspect, police said, and patrol units found him near his residence.
Geer was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and remanded to the Cayuga County Jail.
Police said the stabbing victim was brought to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he was treated and later released.
Geer was sentenced in the fall of 2013 to a maximum of eight years in prison for his part in a burglary of an occupied home in Throop. A woman had awoken at about 3:45 a.m. in June of that year to hear people inside her home. The thieves took a laptop, jewelry, a credit card and the woman's car keys and fled when they heard her call out, "Who's there?"
The three men then stole the woman's car but crashed into a tree while fleeing. They then ran through a wooded area and were captured several hours later. At lease one had been in possession of a firearm.
Geer, who was on probation for a drug offense at the time of the burglary, was convicted of four felonies and sentenced to eight years in prison. He was released from Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg on Dec. 20, 2019 for what was expected to be a five-year term of parole.
"You've got a tough haul ahead of you," Judge Thomas Leone said at Geer's sentencing in October 2013. "You're in a for a rude awakening."
Geer apologized to the women whose home he had burglarized and said he planned to take advantage of his time in prison.
"I'm going to come out a new person, a new man," he said.
The APD is asking anyone with information regarding Wednesday's incident in Auburn to contact Detective Sean DeRosa at (315) 255-4706. Callers may remain anonymous.
