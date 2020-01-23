Man reported seriously injured in Cayuga County snowmobile crash
A man was reported to be seriously injured in a snowmobile accident Thursday in the town of Conquest.

Several area rescue crews responded to a farm at 1058 Spring Lake Road at about 5 p.m. after a report that a man had crashed a snowmobile into a piece of farm equipment.

Emergency radio transmissions indicated the man had suffered serious injuries. The Conquest Fire Department, CIMVAC ambulance, Jordan EMS and Cato first responders were called to the scene.

The injured man was later transported by ambulance to Auburn Community Hospital.

