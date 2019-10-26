A man sought by police after a domestic incident crashed into a Cayuga County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle Friday.
Lt. Michael Wellauer said the sheriff's office had been called to assist state police at a domestic incident around 7:20 p.m. at 1320 Levanna Road in Ledyard. The male suspect in the incident got into an off-road vehicle, Wellauer said, and tried to avoid officers who were looking for him.
Sgt. Matt Sloan and his K-9 unit dog were in a vehicle on the shoulder of a roadway, Wellauer said, when the suspect's vehicle came down the road, swerved and hit Sloan's vehicle head-on.
The front of the patrol vehicle was heavily damaged, the airbag deployed and the vehicle caught fire, Wellauer said. An ambulance and fire truck responded to the scene as a precaution, but their were no injuries, and the fire was quickly extinguished. The police dog was not injured, Wellauer said.
Wellauer did not name the man involved in the incident, but said that he was arrested on unspecified criminal charges.
The investigation was ongoing Saturday and additional charges were pending. Wellauer said that more information would likely be released on Sunday.