Man taken to hospital after crashing into tree in Cayuga County

State police said a man suffered a head injury when he crashed into a tree in Cato Sunday night.

Police said the accident occurred at about 7:19 p.m. when a man driving southbound on Ditmar Road hit a snowdrift, lost control of the vehicle, went off the road and struck a tree.

He was taken by Jordan Ambulance by Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for an evaluation for a head injury, state police said, but did not suffer a life-threatening injury.

Troopers determined the man was driving too fast for the conditions at the time, with contributing factors to the crash including failure to keep right and moving from lane unsafely. No tickets were issued.

