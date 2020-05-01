Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Sterling

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A man was transported to a hospital after sustaining injuries in a crash in Sterling Thursday afternoon, state police said.

A crash at the intersection of state routes 38 and 104 was reported around 3:19 p.m. A truck driven by Bobby B. Gipson and a car operated by German C. Depena collided, police said. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Depena, 55, of Brooklyn, was taken by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for non-life threatening injuries. Gipson, 55, of Kennesaw, Georgia, was uninjured.

A stretch of Route 104 was closed until almost 10 p.m. as a result of the crash.

