Man taken to Syracuse hospital after getting hit by car in Auburn
AUBURN

Man taken to Syracuse hospital after getting hit by car in Auburn

  • Updated
Ambulance
Deposit Photos

A man was taken to a Syracuse hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Auburn Tuesday night, the Auburn Fire Department said.

Assistant Fire Chief Ed Sherman said the call for the incident at the intersection of East Genesee and Hoffman streets came in at 9:40 p.m.

The man was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, but the extent of his injuries was not known. Sherman said he did not have additional information.

The Auburn Police Department also said it did not have additional information as of early Wednesday afternoon.

