Man taken to Syracuse hospital after motorcycle crash in Aurelius

A motorcyclist was transported to a Syracuse hospital after he went into a ditch in Aurelius Friday afternoon, Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said.

Dispatch said the call for an incident at the corner of Canoga and Webster roads came in at 3:10 p.m.

The man was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Dispatch said the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, the Aurelius Fire Department and Throop Ambulance were at the scene.

No other information was available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0