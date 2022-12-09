Man taken to Syracuse hospital following milk truck rollover in Scipio

A driver was transported to a Syracuse hospital after a milk truck rolled over into a ditch in Scipio Friday morning.

Auburn Fire Chief Mark Fritz said a call came in around 8:54 a.m. on a tractor trailer tanker carrying milk that went into a ditch on Mosher Road. The Auburn Fire Department, which serves as the operational side of Cayuga County's hazmat team, was out at the scene due to milk and fuel leaking from the vehicle.

Jay Clark, assistant chief for the Poplar Ridge Fire Department, the primary fire department for the scene, told The Citizen the driver of the milk truck got himself out of the vehicle before Poplar Ridge personnel arrived. He was taken by Southern Cayuga Ambulance to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

Poplar Ridge personnel left the scene at around 11:45 a.m., Clark said, saying others were still trying to pump the remaining milk out of the truck and get the vehicle out of the ditch. Clark said the truck's wheels were "straight up in the air" when Poplar Ridge got to the accident, adding that it was a deep ditch.

"He's a lucky man," Clark said of the driver.

Other agencies at the scene included the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police and fire departments with Scipio and Fleming and the Long Hill Fire Department. He said he didn't know of a officially determined cause for the crash.