A man wanted for robbery was caught after crashing into a field while fleeing police.

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said that after learning that Trent Goodrich, 22, of Wolcott, had been spotted in Wayne County last week, "a coordinated effort was made between the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the Auburn Police Department, the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force, Cayuga County Probation Department, New York State Parole and the New York State Police, in conjunction with members of the G.I.V.E (Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative) to locate and apprehend" him.

Goodrich was wanted for second-degree robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Schenck said, and had been "avoiding prosecution" since Aug. 31.

According to a news release, when officers executed both an arrest warrant and a bench warrant on Sept. 13, Goodrich immediately fled in a stolen vehicle. After a brief pursuit in Wayne County, he crashed into a field and fled on foot where he was ultimately taken into custody.

He was transported to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office where he was processed on the warrants and held at the Cayuga County Jail pending court appearance.

Schenck said his office was also assisted by both the Wayne County and Cayuga County Emergency Dispatch Centers and that anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 253-1222 or leave a tip at cayugacounty.us/452/Send-a-Tip.