An upstate man who scammed a Moravia homeowner out of $6,000 is going to prison.

Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci announced that Ryan Clement, 40, of Carthage, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree grand larceny in Cayuga County Court Wednesday.

Charges against Clement arose from a transaction that occurred on Sept. 21, 2021 in the town of Moravia where Clement fraudulently contracted to build a shed. He received $6,000 upfront as a down payment from the victim, the DA said, despite having no intention of building such a structure.

He was charged after failing to start construction for months and refusing to reimburse the victim. The DA's office said Clement has been convicted of stealing from multiple people throughout New York state using this same scheme.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 29 to the maximum statutory term of 3 ½ to 7 years and will also be required to pay full restitution to the victim.

The case was handled by Assistant District Attorney Richard Pado.