NEW YORK STATE

Man who shot NY trooper to serve to at least 30 years

BINGHAMTON — A man who shot a New York state trooper in the arm last year was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

The Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin reported 45-year-old Scott Mawhiney was sentenced Friday after he was found guilty in November of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault of a police officer, along with other charges.

Police said Mawhiney shot Trooper Ryan Thorp in the Delaware County town of Deposit while he was responding to a domestic dispute in the town near the Pennsylvania border.

Prosecutors said Thorp would have been hit in the head if he had not ducked. He was wounded in the arm and his patrol car was struck multiple times.

Mawhiney’s lawyer Ronald Benjamin says his client was intoxicated and shooting at random, not directly aiming at the trooper.

Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak said Thorp is still recovering from the June shooting.

