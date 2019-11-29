A man was shot at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse Friday night.
The Syracuse Police Department reported on social media at about 7:15 p.m. that a man had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said that the wound was not life threatening.
Some shoppers had taken shelter inside stores after the incident, and police later advised anyone locked in a store that they could exit but should avoid the food court area.
A suspect had not immediately been located, and police asked anyone with information on the suspect to call 911.
The mall was evacuated as police searched for the shooter. Police said the mall would remain closed until Saturday.