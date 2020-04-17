Manktelow to lead effort to address flooding along Lake Ontario shoreline

State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow has been appointed to lead an effort to help individuals and businesses facing the annual threat of Lake Ontario flooding.
According to a news release, state Assembly Republicans will conduct outreach to people impacted by flooding, develop a survey to assess current conditions, measure local impacts and collect feedback.
Increasingly high water levels in Lake Ontario have caused flooding and property damage in recent years for residents and businesses along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.
Manktelow, R-Lyons, represents the 130th Assembly District, which includes the northern portion of Cayuga County. Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay said in a Thursday news release that Manktelow and other members representing the Lake Ontario area will engage with local officials and government regulators, including the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the International Joint Commission, the regulatory body responsible for managing water levels for the Great Lakes for both the United States and Canada.
“In recent years, flooding along Lake Ontario has devastated property, homes and businesses. The potential threat is an annual concern and carries the real possibility for future widespread damage,” Barclay said in a statement. “Assemblyman Brian Manktelow knows the region as well as anyone, and shares the concerns of local stakeholders who go through this challenge every year. I have every confidence that his expertise on the issue and commitment to the area will be invaluable in our Conference’s engagement and next steps.”
“We have to learn from the tragic flooding and the experiences our communities dealt with in 2017 and 2019. These are not isolated incidents that we’ve moved on from – flood management is an integral part of our region’s identity and our future well-being,” Manktelow said in a statement. “I hear from constituents almost every day, looking for help, still trying to recover and seeking assurances that flooding won’t happen again. I’m proud to take the lead for our Conference and talk with the families and businesses in the region, connect with all stakeholders and regulatory bodies and ensure everything is being done to protect the communities around Lake Ontario.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.