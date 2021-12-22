Manure leak affects tributary at southern Cayuga County farm

The Cayuga County Health Department announced that it has been informed of a state investigation into a manure leak incident this week on a dairy farm.

The county received notice from the state Department of Environmental Conservation of a "manure conveyance incident" at Willett Dairy in Genoa on Monday, Dec. 20, and Tuesday, Dec. 21.

According to the report provided to the county, the farm was injecting manure when a tile drain line was found to be discharging the waste material to a roadside ditch that was feeding a tributary of Little Salmon Creek. Discoloration of the tributary was seen on Tuesday. The farm took steps to stop the manure discharge and clean up the affected area, and the incident was reported to the DEC.

The state agency reported to the county on Wednesday that the discharge has ceased and the affected Little Salmon Creek tributary "is in good visual condition." The DEC continues to investigate the incident.

Little Salmon Creek runs to Big Salmon Creek, which eventually feeds into Cayuga Lake.

Willet had another manure spill incident last summer. In that case, according to the DEC, a manure transfer line discharged 30,000 to 50,000 gallons of liquid manure and reached a tributary of Big Salmon Creek.

