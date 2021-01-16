Many Cayuga County-area educators worked in buildings during recent remote learning

While Cayuga County school districts have had students learning remotely since classes resumed following the holiday break, many employees have been working in district buildings.
Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman and Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy recommended on Jan. 2 that all Cayuga County districts remain remote-only until mid-January due to the high levels of community COVID-19 spread. All seven districts located within the county border heeded that advice.
McNabb-Coleman said this week that, based on information from Cuddy, county districts could go back to in-person classes as a part of district's instructional models. Most of the districts have publicly announced their intentions to have students back in the buildings by some point next week.
But while students have been home, various Cayuga County-area superintendents told The Citizen this week many employees have been working in the buildings while teaching their remote students. Superintendents cited factors such as technology and professional development and support for teachers as reasons for having staff in the buildings.
Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said 12-month employees such as administrators, secretaries and custodial staff have been in the buildings, but 10-month employees such as teachers and teacher aides were given the choice over the last two weeks whether to teach in their classrooms or work remotely. In light of recent high infection rates in the county, Pirozzolo has been trying to keep facilities less crowded in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Many teachers have preferred to instruct out of their classrooms, he continued, and the buildings have been open for them to come in. Teachers who have felt safer teaching from home, and are able to do so, have been allowed to work remotely.
Ten-month employees are set to come back to the buildings Tuesday while in-person classes will begin again through the district's hybrid instructional model Wednesday. Pirozzolo said he hadn't heard any complaints while giving those 10-month employees the option of whether to come in or not. He added that he felt that method helped protect teachers from the spread of the virus and that teachers have improved their remote instruction abilities over time.
"It's a two-fold issue: If the staff can do the work from home and are comfortable doing that and the kids are receiving their education, that's great. But for those teachers that say, 'You know what, I still need to be in my classroom and I've got to be in there to deliver the instruction,' that's great too," he said. "As the long as the kids are getting their needs met."
Weedsport Central School District Superintendent Shaun O'Connor said the district's administrative, teaching, clerical, nursing and custodial staff have been back in the buildings since Jan. 4. Due to no students being on campus, however, school bus drivers and student support staff were furloughed.
Port Byron Central School District Superintendent Neil O'Brien said via email that over the past couple weeks, some employees have been working in facilities while others have done their duties remotely. He also said in an interview with The Citizen Friday that small group of employees were furloughed because their work couldn't be continued without students in the buildings. Due to them collecting unemployment insurance, however, he was glad the employees were still supported financially. He noted that on a given day, about 60% of staff were in the buildings while 40% have been working remotely.
"We measure work by quantity and quality not by time and place. We did not demand teachers be at school, but instead measured the output. We have a schedule of live lessons for students and teachers have been providing them from their homes and school. The expectations for those lessons are clear and we have provided teachers with time, support and feedback to ensure that the standards are being met and exceeded. We are extremely proud of our remote instruction program," O'Brien said. "The staff who can work from home have been doing so, but with the same provisions. Can they perform the duties of the job with the quality standards being maintained? Other staff cannot do so and have been coming every day."
