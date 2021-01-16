Many Cayuga County-area educators worked in buildings during recent remote learning

Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said 12-month employees such as administrators, secretaries and custodial staff have been in the buildings, but 10-month employees such as teachers and teacher aides were given the choice over the last two weeks whether to teach in their classrooms or work remotely. In light of recent high infection rates in the county, Pirozzolo has been trying to keep facilities less crowded in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Many teachers have preferred to instruct out of their classrooms, he continued, and the buildings have been open for them to come in. Teachers who have felt safer teaching from home, and are able to do so, have been allowed to work remotely.

Ten-month employees are set to come back to the buildings Tuesday while in-person classes will begin again through the district's hybrid instructional model Wednesday. Pirozzolo said he hadn't heard any complaints while giving those 10-month employees the option of whether to come in or not. He added that he felt that method helped protect teachers from the spread of the virus and that teachers have improved their remote instruction abilities over time.