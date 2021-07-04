Many New York nursing home workers still unvaccinated

ALBANY — New York’s nursing home industry and federal officials are strongly encouraging nursing home employees in New York to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

A review of federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services data by CNHI shows New York now ranks 20th among states in the percentage of nursing home staffers who have been immunized for COVID-19.

Nearly 60% of New York’s nursing home staffers have been vaccinated, compared to nearly 83% in Hawaii, the top-ranked state. Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, had the best score on the vaccination rate chart, with 93% of facility staffers having gotten the shots.

But New York could see the share of its nursing home employees who have been vaccinated climb if a newly adopted amendment to a COVID-19 testing rule for the staffers works as intended.

The revision is designed to coax more of the workers to join the ranks of the vaccinated, said Stephen Hanse, president of the New York State Health Facilities Association, a nursing home industry group.

The staffers who are vaccinated are no longer required to be tested for the virus twice per week if they have had their shots, Hanse noted.