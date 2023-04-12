A cannabis business with two locations in Cayuga County is getting ready to open its third — inside Fingerlakes Mall.

Consulting and marketing firm I'm Stuck will open a location called Willy Ganja in the mall's Savannah Bank wing by April 20, the widely recognized cannabis holiday, owner David Tulley told The Citizen.

I'm Stuck opened a location on East Genesee Street in downtown Auburn in January, and last year opened the Weed Warehouse on Crane Brook Drive across from the mall in Aurelius. Like those locations, the new one at the mall will follow I'm Stuck's business model of giving cannabis to customers as part of a priced consultation about which products would meet their needs the most.

Tulley said he plans to gradually steer customers from the Weed Warehouse to Willy Ganja, then close the Crane Brook Drive location. The new location is one of the first businesses to open at the mall under Vachi Fingerlakes LLC, which purchased the 55-acre property last September for $3.6 million. Sutton Real Estate Co., of Syracuse, is working as the mall's property management team.

Based in Wayne County, I'm Stuck is not licensed by the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, which has sent Tulley cease-and-desist letters. The office has also decried "gray market" businesses like I'm Stuck for threatening public health and compromising the legal market the state has been setting up since passing the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act in March 2021.

The first license for a legal dispensary in the central New York region was issued last week, to Boston lawyer Joseph B. Simons, who told The Citizen he is looking at opening his business in Syracuse. Dispensary licenses are currently being granted to "justice-involved" applicants only, criteria Simons meets because he was arrested for using cannabis as a high school student in Oneonta.

Still, Tulley criticized the state for issuing the region's first license to someone in Massachusetts. He added that he has not recently heard from the Office of Cannabis Management, which seeks harsher penalties and stronger enforcement powers against gray market businesses like his. A bill granting both was introduced in January by state Sen. Liz Kreuger, and it is currently in committee.

Tulley said he intends to obtain a license for his business, and claimed he missed the submission deadline for the last round of issuances because the state told him about it on short notice. But if his plans at Fingerlakes Mall are any indication, he may need other licenses as well. Along with Willy Ganja, he mentioned a cannabis edible restaurant and an indoor growing facility as possibilities there.

"I want to transform that entire mall into New York state's first marijuana mall," he said. "We could have a movie theater with (cannabis) edible popcorn where you watch 'Cheech & Chong' movies. But that's down the road. For now we're showing Bass Pro Shops that we're a good neighbor. ... No one's going to be smoking weed in the mall, kids aren't going to be running around with edibles."

However, The Citizen has been contacted by parents concerned about I'm Stuck's influence on children. Specifically, as part of an Easter promotion held last week, plastic eggs containing stickers were scattered throughout 40 towns near the cannabis business' six locations, including Auburn. The stickers could be redeemed for product consultations by adults, and toys by children. Tulley called it "the largest Easter egg hunt in New York state history," spanning 2,500 eggs and more than $15,000 in prizes, including PlayStation 5s, a trip to the Bahamas, Buffalo Bills tickets and children's bicycles.

Tulley denied the promotion having a negative influence on children, and noted that his locations require customers to show identification. But an April 6 Facebook post by someone affiliated with his business announced a rule that children would have to be present at I'm Stuck to redeem eggs that Saturday. The rule appears to have been added to prevent adults from redeeming all the eggs.

"We wanted to get children out and having fun, and get them off their game systems," Tulley said. "The memories they made over those six days will last forever. That's what it's all about."

Being unlicensed, I'm Stuck is technically not subject to the marketing rules of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, as it's already an illegal business in the eyes of the state. But those rules expressly prohibit marketing to people younger than 21 or within 500 feet of elementary or secondary school grounds. Cannabis marketing also "cannot be attractive" to minors, the law says.

