Marijuana sales: Two villages in Cayuga County area 'opt out,' two towns don't

As the Dec. 31 deadline approaches, two villages in the Cayuga County area have decided to "opt out" of parts of New York state's new marijuana law, and two towns have decided not to.

The villages of Skaneateles and Moravia passed local laws "opting out," or prohibiting marijuana dispensaries and consumption sites from opening there, at recent meetings.

The towns of Aurelius and Moravia, meanwhile, decided not to pass similar laws, and will therefore "opt in" to allowing those businesses to open inside their borders by default.

Skaneateles opted out after a Dec. 21 public hearing, Mayor Mary Sennett told The Citizen. The village board of trustees was split, ultimately passing its local laws 3-2. Though some trustees felt the new Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act makes the substance a right the village can't take away, the majority felt marijuana businesses aren't "appropriate" for Skaneateles, Sennett said.

Neither the 3% marijuana sales tax for municipalities nor the state's lack of final regulations for dispensaries and consumption sites were major considerations, the mayor added.

In the village of Moravia, the lack of final regulations was the major reason its board of trustees voted to opt out Monday night, Mayor Gary Mulvaney told The Citizen. As he noted, municipalities that opt out can opt back in at any time by repealing their local laws, but they can't opt out after Dec. 31. So he believes it's wise to keep the village's options open until the regulations are finalized.

"What's the big rush?" Mulvaney asked, noting that marijuana sales in New York aren't expected to begin until 2023 due to delays in the appointment of officers to the state's Cannabis Control Board.

Mulvaney added that Moravia held a public forum on the matter earlier this month, and only two people attended. Both supported the village opting out of dispensaries and consumption sites.

Moravia and Skaneateles now find themselves in the unique position of being villages that have opted out and are located in towns that haven't completely done the same. The town of Moravia decided not to opt out in November, while the town of Skaneateles only passed a local law prohibiting consumption sites, not dispensaries, to the consternation of residents at a Dec. 6 meeting.

The town of Aurelius also recently joined the short list of local municipalities that aren't opting out. Town Supervisor Edward Ide told The Citizen that because the neighboring city of Auburn isn't opting out, the town will be "burdened with the negative effects" of the state's marijuana law regardless. The town shares heavily commercial areas on Genesee Street and Routes 5 and 20 with the city.

"We might as well get the revenue if we are going to (bear) the negative effects anyway," Ide said in an email.

Along with Auburn, Moravia and Aurelius, the towns of Owasco, Sterling and Victory, and the village of Cayuga, are the only municipalities in the Cayuga County area The Citizen can currently confirm will not opt out of marijuana dispensaries and consumption sites. Municipalities that have opted out, or plan to before Dec. 31, include the towns of Brutus, Conquest, Elbridge, Fleming, Genoa, Ira, Locke, Mentz, Niles, Scipio, Sennett and Springport, and the villages of Aurora, Cato, Elbridge, Fair Haven, Port Byron, Weedsport and Union Springs.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

