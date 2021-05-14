Mask mandate remains in NY as governor reviews CDC guidance

But the new federal guidance says fully vaccinated people can forgo masks in most indoor settings and no longer need to physically distance from others.

The leader of an industry group advocating for restaurant and bars owners in New York City is calling on Cuomo to lift more restrictions.

"It's more justification to continue eliminating restaurant and nightlife restrictions, so that these businesses which are vital to the city's social and economic fabric can reopen further, welcome back customers and help the Big Apple recover," Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, said in a statement.

Business owners are awaiting to see whether the new federal rules will affect Cuomo's plan to lift some COVID-19 restrictions next week.

Starting May 19, most businesses in New York will no longer have to limit the number of people allowed inside based on a percentage of their typical capacity, the governor announced last week.

Instead, Cuomo said businesses would have to adhere to a new limit: how many people can be inside at once while leaving enough room for 6 feet of physical distancing among patrons and workers.

Cuomo said that could change if the CDC lifts its physical distancing guidance.