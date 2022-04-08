Masks recommended in Cayuga County as COVID-19 cases increase 100 in two days

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks to be worn indoors and in public places in Cayuga County due to a high COVID-19 case rate and hospital admissions.

Cayuga is one of three New York counties (Onondaga and Oswego are the others) and 19 in the U.S. that the CDC says have a high COVID-19 community level. The metric is calculated based on the county's COVID case rate, hospital admissions and hospital beds in use.

According to the CDC, Cayuga County's COVID-19 case is 292.52 per 100,000 people, new admissions are 11 per 100,000 people and 4.3% of staffed inpatient beds are occupied by patients with confirmed COVID cases.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported an increase of more than 100 active cases in two days, from 190 on Wednesday to 296 on Friday. The county's active case count includes laboratory-confirmed positive cases and at-home test results.

The trend observed in Cayuga County is similar to what's happening in other central New York counties. The region has the highest case rate — 49.85 per 100,000 people — in the state. The statewide average is 21.15 per 100,000 people.

Seven residents are hospitalized with COVID, a slight increase from six on Wednesday. Five of the patients are vaccinated individuals ages 70 and older. It was not disclosed whether the fully vaccinated patients have received booster shots. Two unvaccinated residents are hospitalized, one of whom is in their 60s and one in their 40s.

Even as COVID cases increase, the county's vaccination rate hasn't moved much over the last several weeks. As of Friday, 59.1% of residents are fully vaccinated. Among the eligible population ages 5 and older, the rate is 62.2%.

A majority of fully vaccinated individuals (56.5%) have received booster shots. Second booster shots are now being administered at Cayuga County Health Department clinics.

