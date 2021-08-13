Masks required in NYS Fair buildings; fair will have COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinic

"We follow all current CDC and (state Department of Health) guidelines at this point," Waffner said.

The fair will have COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites during its 18-day run. There will be a testing location for fairgoers — Waffner said it could be in the Art & Home Center, but it's not final — and a separate site for contractors, vendors and fair staff.

For fairgoers, COVID-19 testing is voluntary. All unvaccinated vendors will be tested before the start of the fair. Testing is not required for vaccinated personnel.

The fair, as it has since January, will operate a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Waffner said the clinic will be in the Art & Home Center's Martha Eddy Room. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the clinic.

Before the move to the Art & Home Center, the fairgrounds had a mass vaccination site inside the Expo Center.

The fair is returning after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the first time the fair has been canceled since World War II.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.