Masks required in NYS Fair buildings; fair will have COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinic

As COVID-19 cases surge in central New York, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has issued an executive order requiring masks to be worn in buildings at the New York State Fair.
It's a change for the fair, which opens Friday, Aug. 20, and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 6. When Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in June that the fair will operate at 100% capacity, unvaccinated fairgoers were encouraged to wear masks inside buildings.
McMahon's order directs fairgoers ages 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks while inside a building at the fairgrounds.
State Fair Director Troy Waffner said Friday that he discussed the order with McMahon. Masks will be available at fair buildings and signs will be posted notifying fairgoers of the requirement.
The indoor masking mandate is in line with recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says individuals, regardless of vaccination status, should wear indoors in areas where there are high COVID-19 transmission rates.
Onondaga County has been identified as a county with high transmission levels. According to the CDC, the county has 100.32 cases per 100,000 people.
"We follow all current CDC and (state Department of Health) guidelines at this point," Waffner said.
The fair will have COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites during its 18-day run. There will be a testing location for fairgoers — Waffner said it could be in the Art & Home Center, but it's not final — and a separate site for contractors, vendors and fair staff.
For fairgoers, COVID-19 testing is voluntary. All unvaccinated vendors will be tested before the start of the fair. Testing is not required for vaccinated personnel.
The fair, as it has since January, will operate a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Waffner said the clinic will be in the Art & Home Center's Martha Eddy Room. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the clinic.
Before the move to the Art & Home Center, the fairgrounds had a mass vaccination site inside the Expo Center.
The fair is returning after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the first time the fair has been canceled since World War II.
