Massive solar project proposed for Conquest to get state funding

"The specific award amount for the Garnet Energy Center in Conquest will be disclosed once the agreement is executed," the agency said in response to questions from The Citizen.

This marked the third round of NYSERDA grants dating back three years, and the agency noted that this year's award winners will be paid an average weighted price per megawatt-hour of $18.59, down 23 percent from three years ago.

"With these projects we will build on our aggressive strategy to combat climate change and lay a foundation for a more sustainable future for all New Yorkers," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press release.

The NYSERDA program is aimed at helping the state achieve clean energy goals included in recently signed state legislation. This includes an 85% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, net-zero emissions from the state's grid by 2040 and 70% of New York's electricity coming from renewal sources by 2030.

Unlike the Ledyard and Scipio projects, which are under town-level reviews and oversight, the Conquest project will be handled by a siting board under the auspices of the state Department of Public Services, which reviews power generation facility proposals that are 25 MW or greater.

Cuomo's 2020-21 budget proposal is seeking to streamline that review process by shifting large-scale project oversight to the state's economic development arm. If the governor's proposal becomes law, developers of the Conquest project could opt out of the more lengthy Department of Public Service that it just began and opt in to the new process.

