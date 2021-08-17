McMahon mandates COVID-19 vaccine or weekly tests for Onondaga County teachers

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is requiring employees at Onondaga County schools, including teachers, to either show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or get tested weekly.

McMahon signed the order on Tuesday. In addition to educators, it applies to aides, bus drivers, custodians, food service personnel and groundskeepers. He told reporters at his COVID-19 briefing that third-party vendors who enter schools must be vaccinated or get tested on a weekly basis.

For employees who aren't already vaccinated but decide to get the shots, they must be tested every week until 14 days after their final dose.

The order is in response to the presence of the Delta variant and the uptick in cases. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers Onondaga as a county with high community transmission. The county's case rate is 128.33 per 100,000 people.

Onondaga County reported that 44 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With schools beginning classes in three weeks, McMahon wants to ensure that in-person learning isn't interrupted. He believes that public health has to focus on more than just COVID-19 and should factor in the mental health impacts of isolation and how that affects residents, especially young people.