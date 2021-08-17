McMahon mandates COVID-19 vaccine or weekly tests for Onondaga County teachers

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is requiring employees at Onondaga County schools, including teachers, to either show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or get tested weekly.
McMahon signed the order on Tuesday. In addition to educators, it applies to aides, bus drivers, custodians, food service personnel and groundskeepers. He told reporters at his COVID-19 briefing that third-party vendors who enter schools must be vaccinated or get tested on a weekly basis.
For employees who aren't already vaccinated but decide to get the shots, they must be tested every week until 14 days after their final dose.
The order is in response to the presence of the Delta variant and the uptick in cases. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers Onondaga as a county with high community transmission. The county's case rate is 128.33 per 100,000 people.
Onondaga County reported that 44 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.
With schools beginning classes in three weeks, McMahon wants to ensure that in-person learning isn't interrupted. He believes that public health has to focus on more than just COVID-19 and should factor in the mental health impacts of isolation and how that affects residents, especially young people.
That's one reason why he's urging school employees to get vaccinated. Onondaga County has a strong vaccination rate, with 61.9% of its residents fully vaccinated. Among residents ages 12 and older who are eligible for the vaccine, the vaccination rate is 71.8%.
"We want to encourage the vaccine for everybody, but if for whatever reason you're not, we can't take the risk of the virus getting into these buildings," McMahon said. "This is too critical and, for our children under 12, they haven't had the opportunity to get the vaccine shot yet."
McMahon said, like last year, there will be back-to-school testing for faculty. The county is working to develop that infrastructure to test teachers before classes begin in September. Educators, regardless of vaccination status, will be encouraged to get tested.
There is a separate mandate for daycare providers in Onondaga County. McMahon said providers must wear masks. He explained that it's because the children at these facilities tend to be under the eligible age to get vaccinated. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available to individuals ages 12 and older.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.