McNabb-Coleman wants long-term goals for the Cayuga County Legislature

"It's important to have somebody in the office up here I think every day, so I think that's a big change," she said.

Political unity and striving for tangible outcomes were priorities McNabb-Coleman laid out for the Legislature in her first remarks as chairperson. That — and that legislators must do better.

"As your leader, you can count on me. You can count on me for effective communication. I will reach out. You will know exactly where we are and what's ahead," she said in her remarks.

In an interview with The Citizen about a month later, McNabb-Coleman said "the swords have been dropped" as the Legislature gauged whether she would live up to her comments. "I believe they are seeing that," she said.

She wants to set monthly goals for the Legislature and put together a work group for long-term capital planning, as well as formalizing budget reporting.