McNabb-Coleman wants long-term goals for the Cayuga County Legislature

AUBURN — For her first two years in the Cayuga County Legislature, Aileen McNabb-Coleman was the only woman. She was also the majority party leader at that time, in 2016 and 2017, which she recalled as a "trial by fire."
“I didn’t have anybody to look to and say, 'how are you navigating this? Are you perceiving this the same way I am?' Because it can be different,” she said.
While her colleagues were respectful and easy to talk to, smaller things would come up. "They’d call you 'girl' and 'young lady' and you're like ... I'm not 12,” she said, laughing.
McNabb-Coleman, a Democrat, was elected in 2015 to represent the towns of Owasco and Sennett. She was reelected in November after running an unopposed campaign. During the Jan. 2 government reorganization meeting, she was unanimously approved to be the Legislature's next chairperson. She's the second woman in the Legislature's history to hold the position.
In her office on the sixth floor of the county office building in downtown Auburn, McNabb-Coleman keeps the door open and a table stocked with snacks to create an approachable atmosphere. She hopes fellow legislators or county staff will feel encouraged to communicate or just pick up a snack.
"It's important to have somebody in the office up here I think every day, so I think that's a big change," she said.
Political unity and striving for tangible outcomes were priorities McNabb-Coleman laid out for the Legislature in her first remarks as chairperson. That — and that legislators must do better.
"As your leader, you can count on me. You can count on me for effective communication. I will reach out. You will know exactly where we are and what's ahead," she said in her remarks.
In an interview with The Citizen about a month later, McNabb-Coleman said "the swords have been dropped" as the Legislature gauged whether she would live up to her comments. "I believe they are seeing that," she said.
She wants to set monthly goals for the Legislature and put together a work group for long-term capital planning, as well as formalizing budget reporting.
"I do want to see more projects that are tangible for our taxpayers that they can point to things and really say, 'That happened. This is cool. We're benefiting in this way,'" she said.
The Legislature is also likely to revisit the structure of the county Department of Public Works, which was formed in 2018 to combine departments like parks and trails and weights and measures. Following the resignation of the DPW director, several legislators have suggested breaking up the department again.
As far as the controversial county administrator position, McNabb-Coleman doesn't care what the title is, but thinks there should be a person managing day-to-day operations. "We need a professional manager or professional administrator who has some real chief operations experience," she said.
This is the first legislative season in which the Legislature has had four female members, McNabb-Coleman remarked. Even so, she described them as all coming from varying backgrounds — personally and professionally — and doesn't expect them to be a homogeneous group.
Still, she said, “I always joke it’s nice to be able to have a line at the women’s room up here on the sixth floor."
McNabb-Coleman didn't always want to run for office herself, though as a child she would tag along with her father, former Auburn City Councilor Tom McNabb, while he campaigned.
Twelve years ago, she moved back to Cayuga County after living in Fairport and teaching in the Victor school district. And it took some encouragement from other members of the county's Democratic Party to throw her hat into the ring in 2015.
McNabb-Coleman recalled first bringing her kids to Emerson Park, where she played as a child, and being disappointed by the playground. The development of Emerson Park and a playground on Deauville Island is still a "high priority" for her.
She hopes being present in the county office building will help with workflow and providing direction for departments. "They're happy that I'm here. They're happy to see my car in the parking spot outside. Some are happy to see that car with a booster seat," she said.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo