Medical billing company picked for Auburn city-run ambulance service

AUBURN — The City of Auburn Ambulance Service has selected a medical billing company ahead of the service's anticipated start in about a month.

The Auburn City Council approved a resolution awarding the billing services contract at its meeting Thursday night.

Quick Med Claims, based out of Pittsburgh, received the contract. The resolution, available via the city's website, said the city advertised a request for proposals for ambulance billing services. Staff received and reviewed the responses from eight companies that sent in proposals, with each score based on a range of criteria. Quick Med Claims got the highest score, with 90.

City Manager Jeff Dygert, who has repeatedly said the city's ambulance system will be supported through fees for service, noted at the meeting that each proposal was scored based on factors such as the cost of the proposal, the experience of the companies and their experience working within New York state.