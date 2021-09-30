Medical billing company picked for Auburn city-run ambulance service

AUBURN — The City of Auburn Ambulance Service has selected a medical billing company ahead of the service's anticipated start in about a month.
The Auburn City Council approved a resolution awarding the billing services contract at its meeting Thursday night.
Quick Med Claims, based out of Pittsburgh, received the contract. The resolution, available via the city's website, said the city advertised a request for proposals for ambulance billing services. Staff received and reviewed the responses from eight companies that sent in proposals, with each score based on a range of criteria. Quick Med Claims got the highest score, with 90.
City Manager Jeff Dygert, who has repeatedly said the city's ambulance system will be supported through fees for service, noted at the meeting that each proposal was scored based on factors such as the cost of the proposal, the experience of the companies and their experience working within New York state.
"It's important to us to have a billing company with the capacity to deal with the anticipated volume and a company that can get us appropriate data that will help inform future decisions," he said.
Dygert said he feels good about the Auburn ambulance system being ready by November, saying the city currently has two of its own ambulances, with more of the way. Employment offers have been made to shift supervisors and paramedics, although none have actually been hired yet.
The equivalent of 24 workers, besides ambulance service director of operations Kezia Sullivan who was hired by Auburn last month, is anticipated, Dygert continued, although the exact number of full-time and part-time employees "to cover a certain number of hours" still has to be determined.
Council approved the city-run service in June. With Auburn's new ambulance system poised to start in November, the city's agreement with its longtime private ambulance provider, TLC Emergency Medical Services, is scheduled to expire Oct. 31.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.