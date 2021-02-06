Medical workers decry staffing issues, negotiations with Auburn Community Hospital

Nancy Benton, union president for the nurses at the Auburn hospital, said she believed the event would "send a message that we do care about this community, we do care about the health care that they receive and that we do give the number one health care in the area.

"Each and every one of you are a part of that. And to do that, you need to keep recruiting, you (need to keep) retaining, and you don't do it by paying peanuts," Benton continued. "You need adequate wages, you need competitive wages, you need affordable healthcare and all these items that we are fighting for."

"Let's get a fair contract signed. Keep fighting, I'll keep fighting with you, and let's make sure we're not back here next year and we're not back here next month," State Sen. John Mannion said Saturday. "We're going to get this done."

Matthew Chadderdon, the vice president of marketing and public affairs for the hospital, said that union members have been receiving at-market wages and addressed Mannion's presence at the event.

"Obviously he has an interest, we respect that, and to my knowledge, he has never asked to speak with leadership at the hospital," Chadderdon said.