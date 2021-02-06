Medical workers decry staffing issues, negotiations with Auburn Community Hospital

AUBURN — Laurie Lupien, a member of the union for workers with the multi-specialty group practice Auburn Memorial Medical Services, said she felt the conditions workers were operating under weren't ideal even before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.
And then, she said, things got worse.
Health care workers from Auburn Community Hospital, Finger Lakes Center for Living, and Auburn Memorial Medical Services who are represented by the 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East union spoke at a rally Saturday about their concerns on staffing at their facilities, saying there aren't enough staff to properly address patient needs.
Union members also said they've been trying to negotiate with management on new contracts. The center and memorial medical services are associated with the hospital. The union began a campaign Friday that includes a mobile billboard, a website, wecareforcayugacounty.com, and paid social media ads to tell the community about their concerns and ask for support.
For almost two years at Auburn Memorial Medical Services and months at the hospital, the news release said, workers had meetings with management to negotiate union contracts.
"Yet, hospital management is ignoring their concerns by continuing to propose below-market wages, unaffordable, health insurance, and the elimination of some existing benefits that workers say will do nothing to attract new caregivers and will push desperately needed experienced staff out the door," the news release said.
Nancy Benton, union president for the nurses at the Auburn hospital, said she believed the event would "send a message that we do care about this community, we do care about the health care that they receive and that we do give the number one health care in the area.
"Each and every one of you are a part of that. And to do that, you need to keep recruiting, you (need to keep) retaining, and you don't do it by paying peanuts," Benton continued. "You need adequate wages, you need competitive wages, you need affordable healthcare and all these items that we are fighting for."
"Let's get a fair contract signed. Keep fighting, I'll keep fighting with you, and let's make sure we're not back here next year and we're not back here next month," State Sen. John Mannion said Saturday. "We're going to get this done."
Matthew Chadderdon, the vice president of marketing and public affairs for the hospital, said that union members have been receiving at-market wages and addressed Mannion's presence at the event.
"Obviously he has an interest, we respect that, and to my knowledge, he has never asked to speak with leadership at the hospital," Chadderdon said.
In an emailed statement on negations with 1199 SEIU, Chadderdon said the hospital is committed to continuing "a respectful and collaborative negotiating process in order to reach a prompt and fair resolution with our nurses," that also allows the hospital to function in the community.
"However, we believe that labor negotiations should be conducted at the bargaining table and not through the media," Chadderdon said.
He also noted that according to "multiple respected news sources, there are more than 1,000 U.S. hospitals that face staffing challenges," and those issues are compounded by the outbreak.
The State Department of Health and the federal Health & Human Services Department are engaged with all hospitals, including the Auburn hospital, Chadderdon continued, and collects staffing data from hospitals on a daily basis. ACH said those departments are prepared to assist with staffing solutions if staffing can't be maintained.
"Over the course of the pandemic, our ACH leadership team prepared and revised surge plans to address staffing issues" Chadderdon said in the statement. "When shortages are anticipated, hospital leadership and human resources utilize strategies to prepare for issues such as adjusting staff schedules, rotating healthcare professionals to positions that support patient care and bringing in additional nurses."
He noted the hospital has a full-time nurse recruiter, the hospital continuously recruits nurses, and it offers various incentives to attract new nurses that are competitive with other central New York hospitals. Chadderdon also said the hospital hired 33 nurses, tech's and personal care associates in the past four months, and 24 additional travel registered nurses were recently contracted to assist the hospital's permanent nursing staff.
