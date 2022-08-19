Meetings set on state grant funding available for community, school gardens

A pair of online meetings next week will gather feedback on how best to direct state grant money to support local food resiliency.

The state Department of Agriculture and Markets is hosting open stakeholder meetings for the Urban Farms and Community Gardens Grant Program, which authorizes $800,000 to fund projects for the development and enhancement of urban farms, school gardens and community gardens.

Agriculture and markets is developing the program with an anticipated release date this fall.

The Community Gardens Program supports community gardens, school gardens and educational farms with a mission to help develop and sustain community gardens in New York state by leveraging resources across state agencies. The program assists in the identification of vacant public land for community gardening purposes; coordinates on behalf of interested community groups and state or local agencies to facilitate the use of vacant public lands for community gardens; and support and encourage networking among community garden programs around the state.

The Urban Agriculture program is designed to connect gardeners to resources in their communities and help to identify supportive community and school gardening policies.

The meetings will be hosted from 12 to 1 p.m. and from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23. To access the 12 p.m. meeting online via Webex, visit:

For the 7 p.m. meeting, visit:

A recording of the meeting and a copy of the presentation offered by staff will be made available afterwards at agriculture.ny.gov/community-gardens-and-urban-agriculture. Questions or feedback on the program may also be submitted to program manager Courtney Bailey at Ccourtney.bailey@agriculture.ny.gov.