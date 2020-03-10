Mentz planning board members hear public concerns on transfer station

PORT BYRON — Following some controversy on how it handled a meeting last month involving a transfer station proposal, the Mentz planning board on Tuesday listened to community members concerned about the project.
Steven Morgan, owner of trash removal companies Morgan Rubbish Removal and Dependable Disposal, proposed last year to purchase up to 20 acres at the defunct landfill on Berger Road to create a transfer station. A transfer station is a facility where smaller trucks can transfer waste to bigger vehicles to be sent to a landfill.
Board members and community members alike expressed concern over the proposal when Morgan discussed it at an informational session before a November town board meeting. The board then shut down the potential project in December.
Morgan spoke to the Mentz planning board at its meeting in February about a new proposal at the intersection of Lasher Road and Route 31.
At a town board meeting Feb. 25, Mentz resident Donna Trumble and other community members explained their grievances with the new proposal and the behavior of planning board members. Trumble said planning board members told the public to be quiet, that they couldn't attend the meeting, which was open to the public, and were rude to town board member Barbara Clancy. After the meeting, Clancy said the accusations were true.
Jay Moose, the Mentz zoning and code enforcement officer, said during the town board meeting that the project would require a special use permit and anyone interested would need to send an application to him. He added that he didn't receive the application until after the planning board meeting.
Mentz Supervisor Richard Nielens Jr. made a proposal for a public hearing, pending legal review, on the removal of a planning board member or members. The town board approved the resolution and the proposal. A date will be set after the legal review is finished.
After the meeting, Nielens said issues such as insubordination and mistreating a town board member or the pubic were reasons for the hearing. He also said the planning board should have immediately told Morgan that he had to go to Moose first.
At a planning board meeting at the Mentz town offices in Port Byron Tuesday night, board members heard concerns on the proposal from people who packed the meeting.
At first, the planning board did not have a quorum, since only chairman Dwight Wethey and Kenneth Cook were the only members present. Member Jeff Emerson arrived eight minutes into the meeting. Members Ron Powers and Michael Riley were not present.
Wethey said Moose determined Morgan's application doesn't include all the necessary pieces of documentation and is incomplete.
"The way I see it, it's not an application that we can even act on, because it's not complete," Wethey said.
He then opened the floor to the public.
Trumble listed various issues, including allergies and property value. She said after the meeting that she planned on creating a petition against the proposal and would attend the next town board meeting on March 17. Dave Denman said he has worked near a transfer station and once the odor is present, "it's almost impossible to get rid of."
Several people asked how much weight the public's concerns carry on the decision. Wethey said those concerns "carry a lot of weight." He said there would be follow-up work on the environmental impact and other concerns and town and state regulations would need to be followed.
