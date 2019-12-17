PORT BYRON — A proposal for a transfer station on the site of the former landfill in the town of Mentz that drew public concern has been shut down.
At an information session before a Mentz Town Board meeting in November, town board members and community members expressed concern over a proposal by Steven Morgan, owner of trash removal companies Morgan Rubbish Removal and Dependable Disposal. He wanted to purchase up to 20 acres at the defunct landfill on Berger Road and establish a transfer station. A transfer station is a location where smaller trucks can transfer their waste to larger vehicles to be taken to a landfill.
Morgan said then his preliminary plans included creating a 20,000 to 30,000 square-foot transfer station and a 6,000 to 8,000 square foot equipment maintenance facility and office, at an estimated cost of $1.5 million to $2 million. After the information session ended, the board went into an executive session to discuss the next step. The board could have voted to propose a community referendum or to drop it altogether. A motion to halt the process had been made by Councilor Barbara Clancy and was seconded by Supervisor Richard Nielens Jr., but was voted down by Deputy Supervisor Mark Emerson and Councilors Jeff Mills and Matthew Poyneer.
The project was stopped at the town meeting Tuesday at the Mentz town offices in Port Byron.
Poyneer proposed a motion to end the project, which was seconded by Clancy. Nielens also voted for stopping the process. Emerson said he wanted the board to wait for Mills' arrival, who came to the meeting later.
"Given the amount of feedback I've gotten from folks that live directly near that area and outside ... I'm inclined to ask and make a motion that we shut this project down," Poyneer said.
Before he made the motion, Poyneer said he wanted to end the project after talking to people on Berger Road and other parts of the town who opposed it, but noted he believed the project would have been financially beneficial for the town.
He said he repeatedly heard from people who were, "absolutely adamant that we don't want to be known as a trash collection town. That was the thing I kept hearing over and over and over." Poyneer added he believed the proposed location made a difference for the community.
Before the motion, Morgan spoke about the project's financial benefits, including that the project would have a one-year total positive financial impact of $149,690 and $1,496,900 for 10 years.
After the motion was made, Morgan asked, "Is it just this particular site or (is it) the entire town?" to which Clancy responded that everyone she spoke with in the town wasn't in favor of the project no matter where they lived. Morgan thanked the board for its time and left shortly after the board made its decision.