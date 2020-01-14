Merry-Go-Round show wins nine theater awards

The Rev Theatre Co. won nine BroadwayWorld Central New York awards for the company's production of "Loch Ness: A New Musical," including Best Musical, the site announced Friday.

The company presented the show Sept. 28 through Oct. 13 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Owasco. It follows a father and daughter whose grief over the death of her mother leads them into an expedition to find the Loch Ness Monster.

Based on audience votes, "Loch Ness" collected the following BroadwayWorld awards:

• Best Musical in a Professional Theatre Production

• Best Actor in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical: Jeremy Kushnier

• Best Actress in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical: Kaylin Hedges

• Best Supporting Actress in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical: Cathryn Wake

• Best Choreography of a Musical in a Professional Theatre Production: Misha Shields

• Best Costume Design in a Professional Theatre Production: Sarah Cubbage