Merry-Go-Round show wins nine theater awards

The Rev Theatre Co. won nine BroadwayWorld Central New York awards for the company's production of "Loch Ness: A New Musical," including Best Musical, the site announced Friday.
The company presented the show Sept. 28 through Oct. 13 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Owasco. It follows a father and daughter whose grief over the death of her mother leads them into an expedition to find the Loch Ness Monster.
Based on audience votes, "Loch Ness" collected the following BroadwayWorld awards:
• Best Musical in a Professional Theatre Production
The most impressive ballad in "Loch Ness: A New Musical" surfaces about half an hour into th…
• Best Actor in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical: Jeremy Kushnier
• Best Actress in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical: Kaylin Hedges
• Best Supporting Actress in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical: Cathryn Wake
• Best Choreography of a Musical in a Professional Theatre Production: Misha Shields
• Best Costume Design in a Professional Theatre Production: Sarah Cubbage
• Best Direction of a Musical in a Professional Theatre Production: Marshall Pailet
• Best Lighting Design in a Professional Theatre Production: Jake DeGroot
• Best Set Design of a Musical in a Professional Theatre Production: Paul Tate dePoo III
The Rev Theatre Co.'s 2020 season will begin June 10 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse with "Rocky: The Musical."