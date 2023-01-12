Methadone provider moving in with Auburn recovery organization

A methadone provider will move in with an Auburn recovery organization, giving local people recovering from addiction a new treatment option and the organization a source of financial sustainability.

Farnham Family Services, of Oswego, will move into the second floor of Nick's Ride 4 Friends at 13 Chapel St., across from the Holiday Inn on North Street, in March.

The move is supported by a $200,000 grant Farnham received from the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Support last year. In Auburn, Farnham will offer a specialized outpatient program that includes clinical services and access to the three medications approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat opioid addiction, which along with methadone are buprenorphine and naltrexone.

Nick's Ride 4 Friends Executive Director Ashley Moench told The Citizen that local people who need methadone currently must travel to Trumansburg, Oswego or Syracuse daily.

"It's about time we offer this to our community," she said. "We're happy to house it."

Farnham is also partnering with Nick's Ride to arrange peer support, and Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs to arrange counseling. The provider's executive director, Eric Bresee, told The Citizen he expects to serve 250 people a day in Auburn. That's how many Farnham serves in Oswego, which has similar demographic and overdose data. The provider has additional locations in Fulton and Mexico.

Bresee said the opening date of the Auburn facility depends on an inspection by the Drug Enforcement Administration — a requirement of methadone providers — among other factors.

Moench said Nick's Ride made a "strategic offer" to land Farnham, stressing the facility's location in the city but away from the downtown area, making it accessible but "off the beaten path." Bresee said that appealed to the provider, as the privacy of the people it serves is important. Both directors also expect the partnership between their organizations to create synergy benefiting the people they serve.

"We see this as being a one-stop shop for people struggling with opioid use disorder and addiction," Moench said.

Bresee added, "The fact (Nick's Ride) is already known as a resource for people struggling with substance use disorder makes it a nice fit for us."

Nick's Ride will benefit from the partnership another way, Moench said. Farnham will be a long-term lessee, providing the young organization a source of income at its new facility for years to come.

"We're one step closer to financial sustainability," she said. "We can look forward to a long relationship as their landlord in addition to expanding access for people with opioid use disorder."