Michelle Bowers: A meaningful Labor Day for The Citizen

Labor Day is a day to recognize our workers and their achievements, and I would like to personally recognize and thank the employees of The Citizen, especially this year. In 2020 our nation has faced one of the biggest challenges of our lifetime fighting COVID-19.

Our team of award-winning journalists did not run for cover as the nation faced an unprecedented pandemic; instead, they jumped into action and brought our readers and the community the facts on what they needed to know to stay safe and healthy.

Our circulation team did not walk away from getting newspapers into the hands of our readers; instead, they gloved up and got the newspapers out in a safe manner.

Our advertising and support team did not stop taking care of our advertisers; instead, they went into action finding ways to support our local businesses through these challenging times and learned new platforms to adapt to remote meetings.

Just as we have done for over 200 years, we are committed to continue covering issues that matter most to our community and readers through products that can be found both in print and online.

The dedication and drive I have witnessed is a testament to our team: THANK YOU!

Michelle Bowers is The Citizen's publisher. She can be reached at (315) 282-2201 or mbowers@auburnpub.com.

