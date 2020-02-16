Michelle Bowers: Almost time to vote in Best of the Region's next phase

Thank you to everyone that took the time to nominate your favorite businesses in our Best of the Region contest.

During our nomination period, we had over 61,000 nominations made for businesses in over 160 categories. We have narrowed down the top five nominated businesses in each, and now we need you to vote for your favorites. The Best of the Region voting round will begin on Sunday, Feb. 23.

To be entered to win a $100 gift card to any first-place winner of Best of the Region 2020, all you need to do is make at least 100 votes between Feb. 23 and March 14.

You can come back daily to auburnpub.com/bestof and vote once in each category per day.

Michelle Bowers is The Citizen's publisher. She can be reached at (315) 282-2201 or mbowers@auburnpub.com.

