Michelle Bowers: Let's celebrate the Class of 2020

The Citizen is hosting a special free virtual graduation for area high schools, offering seniors from across the region one location to celebrate their accomplishment together.

Joining is simple: Visit auburnpub.com/virtual_graduations/submit.

There, seniors may upload photos, list accomplishments, offer a favorite quote and tell the world about their future plans. With COVID-19 causing changes to most high schools' graduation ceremonies, the virtual graduation site connects seniors and their families from across the area.

This is a time for us to connect with these students in a meaningful way. We are looking forward to joining our schools and community in recognizing graduates in a timely and unique way.

Family members are welcome to submit profiles on behalf of their graduates, as well.

Area school administrators will be contacted about this special website soon, and some may connect their seniors with the platform. But there’s no reason to wait. Simply go to the website listed above and answer a few simple questions to get started.

Submissions are open now, and the site is slated to go live early next month.

Michelle Bowers is The Citizen's publisher. She can be reached at (315) 282-2201 or mbowers@auburnpub.com.

