Michelle Obama, Emily Howland among 2021 Women's Hall of Fame class

Sherwood activist and educator Emily Howland is one of nine women who will be inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls this year, the hall announced Monday.

Joining Howland will be former first lady Michelle Obama, author Octavia Butler, artist Judy Chicago, retired Brig. Gen. Rebecca Halstead, soccer star Mia Hamm, poet Joy Harjo, NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson and business executive Indra Nooyi. The women were nominated by the public, judged by an interdisciplinary team of experts and selected for their contributions to American society.

"We are pleased to add these American women to the ranks of Inductees whose leadership and achievements have changed the course of American history," said Kate Bennett, co-president of the hall and induction chair, in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}