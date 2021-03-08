Michelle Obama, Emily Howland among 2021 Women's Hall of Fame class

Sherwood activist and educator Emily Howland is one of nine women who will be inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls this year, the hall announced Monday.
Joining Howland will be former first lady Michelle Obama, author Octavia Butler, artist Judy Chicago, retired Brig. Gen. Rebecca Halstead, soccer star Mia Hamm, poet Joy Harjo, NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson and business executive Indra Nooyi. The women were nominated by the public, judged by an interdisciplinary team of experts and selected for their contributions to American society.
"We are pleased to add these American women to the ranks of Inductees whose leadership and achievements have changed the course of American history," said Kate Bennett, co-president of the hall and induction chair, in a news release.
Howland (1827-1929) spent much of her life working to help African-Americans through education, teaching at the Normal School for Colored Girls in Washington and helping formerly enslaved people learn to read and write during the Civil War. She returned to Sherwood in 1870, founding the Sherwood Select School and becoming involved in the women's rights movement. She spoke at the 30th anniversary of the Seneca Falls Convention in 1878 and in front of Congress in 1904. Howland also became one of the first women directors of a bank, First National Bank of Aurora, in 1890.
The women will be inducted Oct. 2 at the hall's new home at the 1844 Seneca Knitting Mill building. The ceremony will be streamed to the public for free. Tickets will go on sale in April or May, when there will be a better understanding of safety protocols for the in-person portion of the induction weekend.
For more information, visit womenofthehall.org or facebook.com/womenofthehall, or call (315) 568-8060.
