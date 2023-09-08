Researchers and Auburn employees have found increasing microcystin levels in Owasco Lake each year, but such toxins have not been found in the city's water supply.

At a City Council meeting Thursday, Seth Jensen, the city's director of municipal utilities, and Stephen Waldvogel, senior project manager with Buffalo-based firm GHD, presented a study regarding the powder-activated carbon treatment system the city has used on its finished water supply for the last several years. While there haven't been any measured levels of microcystins in the finished water supply under the current treatment system, they said, the level of microcystin samples in the raw water continues to rise every year.

"Your raw water continues to show increased harmful algae blooms and, as a result, increased levels of toxin in the water," Waldvogel said during the presentation.

"Fortunately, your intake is located in a reasonably good spot and the highest concentrations are not normally seen around the intake," he continued. "More commonly, you can see them along the shore and other areas where the water's stagnant. But it is a concern, because they can move along the lake due to wind and other considerations."

The study, initiated by Jensen and his department, was meant to evaluate whether the city is using the best carbon possible to absorb microcystins, Waldvogel said. He noted the study also looked at how well Auburn's current system would perform "if there were a (harmful algal) bloom of significance (that) delivered much higher concentrations of microcystins than you've ever seen before."

The carbon the city currently uses performed better than other carbons in the study, Waldvogel said.

However, the study did not convincingly identify the upper limit of the existing system, leading Waldvogel and Jensen to recommend additional testing.

"Using naturally occurring microcystin, we would look at several high concentrations across a bunch of different doses to see how it would treat," Waldvogel said. "You need to get down to very, very low levels for the water to be safe and so we would try to see at what concentration, or dosing of carbon, relative to the concentration of microcystin, would get you to those levels."

Some City Council members showed support for additional testing. Councilors Terry Cuddy and Jimmy Giannettino said the city has continued to work on keeping its drinking water safe.