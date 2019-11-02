Auburn City Council candidate Adam Miller says the city is heading in the wrong direction, a problem he says largely stems from a lack of political diversity on the council, and something he’d like to change.
Miller is running as one of two candidates for the council on the Republican, Independence and Conservative ballot lines, along with Timothy Locastro, to challenge incumbents Jimmy Giannettino and Dia Carabajal, both on the Democratic, Working Families and Auburn lines, and Libertarian challenger Justin Burchard.
For several years, the council, including the mayor, has been a 5-0 Democratic majority, which Miller said has resulted in a lack of discussion and thusly a lack of new ideas and solutions coming out of city hall
Not only does that mean citizens feel like they’re being ignored, according to Miller, but it’s resulted in unchallenged spending and the raising of taxes, he said.
“We should be bringing the budget down, cut spending between needs and wants,” Miller said.
Cutting taxes, he said, would bring people back to the area where they could invest in businesses or the area, thereby creating a higher overall tax base.
Miller pointed to the location the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center was constructed on as proof that the city doesn’t often listen to its residents. When first campaigning for a seat on the council two years ago, he said that was the primary issue voters brought up to him.
Although the center itself is a good project, he said residents should have gotten more of a say into the decision on where it went, and said if elected he would work to be a voice for the people rather than following his own agenda.
In addition to criticizing what he described as the state dictating where the center had to go and similar decisions on other grant projects, Miller said the time it takes for the city to be reimbursed for some grants is too long.
He said he would work with state representatives to explain how important it is for the city to receive such funds on time, and pointed to protecting Owasco Lake’s water quality as a particular issue the state and federal government need to step in and help with.
One area Miller said he’d particularly like to work on is vacant properties. At a roundtable discussion for the candidates last month, Miller said he would like to see funds used to help local businesses or developers rehabilitate such properties into places the community can care about and become personally invested in.
In terms of rehabilitating the city’s economy, Miller said the days of heavy manufacturing are likely gone, but said instead the city could prioritize luring modern tech companies to the area and the jobs they’d bring with them.
To help entice such businesses, Miller suggested using a system similar to the tax abatement incentives often granted to companies. But, he said, he’d like the added stipulation that companies would have to pay back the value of any abatements if they picked up and left as soon as the exemption periods ended.
“We need to explore lowering taxes to incentivize, to bring people in and bring life back,” Miller said.
Miller also said he is concerned about crime in the city, particularly in light of the Auburn Police Department’s recent difficulties hiring enough officers, and said he would like to work with the department on that issue if elected.
Having worked in a number of positions at Auburn Community Hospital, Miller said he is more than familiar with working in high-pressure situations that require decisive action and leadership, something that would translate well to the council, he said.
With those skills, Miller said he thinks he can help move Auburn forward.
“That’s the ultimate goal,” Miler said. “To make Auburn a place we can be proud of.”