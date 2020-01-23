$58 million capital improvement plan proposed to Auburn City Council

A biosolids dryer project, estimated to cost $22 million, would require a new facility to deal with waste solids from the sewage treatment system. Selvek said the city is expecting the DEC to say at some point that the city will no longer be able to put sludge in landfills, so the facility and management system will allow Auburn "to reduce the amount of material" while also being proactive, she said. She said this will also allow the city to save on trucking costs. She said the city currently has a solids handling building, but all that does is separate solids from liquids and "then places it into the truck."