$58 million capital improvement plan proposed to Auburn City Council

AUBURN — Auburn is looking into a long-term capital improvement plan totaling around $58 million, including a $22 million biosolid management facility.
Director of Capital Projects Christina Selvek talked about the plan at a city council meeting Thursday night.
A biosolids dryer project, estimated to cost $22 million, would require a new facility to deal with waste solids from the sewage treatment system. Selvek said the city is expecting the DEC to say at some point that the city will no longer be able to put sludge in landfills, so the facility and management system will allow Auburn "to reduce the amount of material" while also being proactive, she said. She said this will also allow the city to save on trucking costs. She said the city currently has a solids handling building, but all that does is separate solids from liquids and "then places it into the truck."
She said that this year the city would be looking at spending $2 million to pay for design and construction documents just to get to the point where they can bid for contractors for the project.
You have free articles remaining.
A separate sewer separation project would have an estimated $15,050,000 cost. Other projects Selvek spoke about include improvements to Memorial City Hall, which is more than 90 years old. Work for this project, which would cost $750,000 over five years, would induce plaster and stairwell work, security upgrades and roof work.
Selvek said transportation improvements, including fixes to various roads and sidewalks in the city, would cost an estimated $1,755,000.
Selvek said after the meeting that this road work was necessary to keep things from falling further into disrepair.
"If we don't do the maintenance, then the streets further continue to deteriorate, and then it actually is more expensive to maintain our infrastructure system," she said.
Councilors will be able to vote on the plan at their next meeting Thursday Feb. 6. Because Jan. 31 will be the fifth Thursday of the month, the council will not meet that day.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.