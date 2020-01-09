AUBURN — A sewer study presented to the Auburn City Council Thursday night included a recommendation for a capital improvement plan that would cost over $21 million dollars.
A combined sewer overflow engineering study was presented by Director of Municipal Utilities Seth Jensen, Nancy Vigneault, project manager for engineering firm CDM Smith and Chris Schmidt, technical specialist for the firm.
The study involved assessments and solutions for a storage and release facility on John Walsh Boulevard and sewer overflow treatment facilities on Wadsworth, Venice, Miller and Genesee streets. The PowerPoint for the presentation said the storage and release facility averages one sewage overflow per year, with an overage of one to two overflows per year for Wadsworth, three per year for Miller, four for Genesee and none in the last five years for Venice.
Vigneault recommended facility rehabilitation, replacing aging equipment and site improvements for the storage and release facility, including replacing old pumps, replacing a hoist and electrical improvements. The cost for that would be an estimated $4 million.
The facilities on Genesee and Miller street, Vigneault said, are similar in needs. Facility rehabilitation and "inflow investigation and removal through storm sewers and internal building separations," are recommended for both sites. The recommendations included storm sewers and environmentally-friendly infrastructure to lessen stormwater in combined sewers. The facility rehabilitation would include replacing chemical disinfection systems, vegetation overgrowth removal and electrical, plumbing and heating/ventilation upgrades. The costs for the Genesee site would be an estimated $4 million, with an estimated $4.6 million cost for the Miller site.
Vigneault suggested abandoning the overflow facility on Wadsworth Street because it isn't as active as Miller or Genesee.
"It's also in an area where when you do sewer separation, you have to really transform the neighborhood. You're putting in new sewers, new streets ... in doing that, you're disrupting the community, but you're getting all these improvements in," she said. That capital cost is estimated at $8.3 million. Jensen said the project's timing should be coordinated with the reconstruction of the Aurelius Street bridge.
A hybrid approach was recommended for the Venice Street facility, with some partial separation, improvements and environmentally-friendly infrastructure. Vigneault suggested some safety upgrades such as installing a gas detection system and improving the ventilation system, with an estimated $2.1 million cost.
The presenters also spoke about a capital improvement plan schedule through 2024, with an overall estimated cost of $21.7 million.
Jensen acknowledged "a lot of capital reinvestment" would be needed.
"It's aging infrastructure, it's failing infrastructure that requires replacement," he said after the meeting.