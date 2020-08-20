Millions of dollars in bids approved for construction of new Auburn public safety building

The qualified low bidders include Buffalo-based Peak Construction Group, for the base bid amount of $3,925,000 and "alternates #1, 2 & 3," in the amount of $41,165, the memo said. The other selected qualified bidders were Siracusa Mechanical, of Auburn, for $674,400 for mechanical work and $582,300 for the plumbing and J&E Electric, also in Auburn, for $532,800.

Hueber-Breuer did a bid analysis, the memo continued, and they recommended the award of the qualified low bidders for a $5,755,665 total construction bid award. Also, "a project construction contingency budget of 10% of the total construction costs for an amount of $575,000.00 is necessary to cover field change requests during construction to be approved" by the city manager and construction inspector the memo said. The memo also said city staff recommended a total project award of $6,330,665 to finish the building's construction.

Christina Selvek, the city's director of capital improvements and grants, said the project is currently set to come under budget and praised Hueber-Breuer and Bivens + Associates. She said after the meeting that site fencing for the project could possibly start next week, with construction starting in September. A ribbon-cutting for the project is projected for fall 2021.