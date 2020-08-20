Millions of dollars in bids approved for construction of new Auburn public safety building

AUBURN — Millions of dollars for bids on construction, electrical work and more were approved for the public safety building set to house the Auburn Fire Department.
The Auburn City Council approved the awarding of the bids at its meeting Thursday night. An operations, facility and needs assessment for the Auburn fire and police departments in 2015 found various inefficiencies with the 46 North St. location that both departments are based in. In September 2019, the council approved the purchase of 31 Seminary St. from Seminary Commons, LLC for $990,000 for the project.
Bonding for the project's entire cost, expected to be $10 million, was approved by the council in January. State grants will cover $3.2 million, including $1.2 million from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
Hueber-Breuer Construction Company, Inc. is the project construction management and inspection firm for the project, and Bivens + Associates Architects is the design firm. Construction bids were opened Aug. 11, a memo on the bids available on the city's website said. The memo said the city received and publicly opened 16 bids for general construction, eight bids for mechanical work, three bids for plumbing work and four bids for electrical work.
The qualified low bidders include Buffalo-based Peak Construction Group, for the base bid amount of $3,925,000 and "alternates #1, 2 & 3," in the amount of $41,165, the memo said. The other selected qualified bidders were Siracusa Mechanical, of Auburn, for $674,400 for mechanical work and $582,300 for the plumbing and J&E Electric, also in Auburn, for $532,800.
Hueber-Breuer did a bid analysis, the memo continued, and they recommended the award of the qualified low bidders for a $5,755,665 total construction bid award. Also, "a project construction contingency budget of 10% of the total construction costs for an amount of $575,000.00 is necessary to cover field change requests during construction to be approved" by the city manager and construction inspector the memo said. The memo also said city staff recommended a total project award of $6,330,665 to finish the building's construction.
Christina Selvek, the city's director of capital improvements and grants, said the project is currently set to come under budget and praised Hueber-Breuer and Bivens + Associates. She said after the meeting that site fencing for the project could possibly start next week, with construction starting in September. A ribbon-cutting for the project is projected for fall 2021.
Selvek said that while work certainly isn't done yet, getting this kind of progress on this project, which has been discussed for decades, felt "really good."
Every council member present approved the bids, while Councilor Debby McCormick was absent.
In other news
• The council also awarded a bid for a repair project for the city's downtown parking garage that was damaged due to a fire in May 2019.
In fall 2019, Popli Design Group "was engaged to complete a fire damage investigation and repairs report, and subsequently to provide additional Engineering services to prepare plans, specifications and construction inspection services to bid this project to perform the necessary repairs to the parking garage," a memo on the bid said.
Spencerport-based Crane Hogan Structural Systems' bid of $433,420 for construction was approved by council. City Manager Jeff Dygert said the city worked well with their insurance company on this and the company reimbursed the city for the equipment lost due to the blaze.
City Engineer Bill Lupien said work is set to start right after Labor Day, with the hope of having it done "by the end of this year, probably by the end of November."
Selvek said after the meeting that it is currently looking as if their insurance company will reimburse the city for the full cost.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
