Mini horse goes viral visiting Auburn businesses during COVID-19

Claire Affleck thought people could use a little horsing around.
The riding instructor went viral Wednesday with a video showing her and her miniature horse, Meatball, passing through the drive-thru of the Dunkin' on Grant Avenue in Auburn. Affleck gives Meatball a couple doughnuts that the horse devours from the backseat, spreading crumbs all over the armrest as Affleck and Dunkin' employees watch with a smile.
The video, which has more than 14,000 views, led other businesses to ask Affleck to visit them with Meatball. She and the horse stopped by one of them, Cameron's Bakery in Auburn, early Friday.
Affleck is happy to bring Meatball wherever they're invited, she said that afternoon. That's why she filmed the Dunkin' video in the first place.
"I think we're all going a little squirrelly being in quarantine (due to the coronavirus pandemic), so I was just thinking of fun things to do to keep our spirits up," she said.
And if anyone can keep spirits up, it's Meatball. About 10 years old, the miniature horse is somewhat of a mascot for Affleck's Sennett business, Claire Affleck Training. She's owned him for a few years, and called him "an important part of the barn family."
"He doesn't do much besides be cute and eat things," she said. "He's small, but he has a big personality."
Meatball isn't picky about food, but he particularly likes doughnuts, Affleck said. That made Cameron's a natural second stop after Dunkin'. She's compiling a list of other local businesses she'll bring the horse to spread cheer over the next few weeks, she said.
But making people smile isn't the only reason Affleck wants to visit those businesses with her miniature horse. She also wants to highlight the businesses, and the challenges they're facing during the coronavirus pandemic. Her own has been closed, deemed nonessential by New York state, but the overhead of her barns remains the same. So Affleck is looking for sponsors of her horses while they're not working, and also raffling riding lessons that can be given after the pandemic ends.
To follow along with Affleck's visits with Meatball, visit facebook.com/claire.affleck.1.
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
