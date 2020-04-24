Mini horse goes viral visiting Auburn businesses during COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Claire Affleck thought people could use a little horsing around.

The riding instructor went viral Wednesday with a video showing her and her miniature horse, Meatball, passing through the drive-thru of the Dunkin' on Grant Avenue in Auburn. Affleck gives Meatball a couple doughnuts that the horse devours from the backseat, spreading crumbs all over the armrest as Affleck and Dunkin' employees watch with a smile.

The video, which has more than 14,000 views, led other businesses to ask Affleck to visit them with Meatball. She and the horse stopped by one of them, Cameron's Bakery in Auburn, early Friday.

Affleck is happy to bring Meatball wherever they're invited, she said that afternoon. That's why she filmed the Dunkin' video in the first place.

"I think we're all going a little squirrelly being in quarantine (due to the coronavirus pandemic), so I was just thinking of fun things to do to keep our spirits up," she said.