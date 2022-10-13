Minimum wage increased for home health aides in New York state

As the health care industry in New York state continues to struggle with a shortage of workers, the state is raising the minimum pay for home health aides.

The state Department of Labor on Thursday announced a minimum wage increase to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of the state.

The action follows an order by the department of labor and state budget director raising the general minimum wage to $14.20 for counties outside of New York City, Westchester and Long Island beginning on Dec. 31, leading to an additional $1 increase an hour for aides in those locations.

According to a news release, under public health law, “home care aide” refers to a home health aide, personal care aide, home attendant or other licensed or unlicensed person whose primary responsibility includes the provision of in-home assistance with activities of daily living, instrumental activities of daily living or health-related tasks but does not include those working on a casual basis, a relative through blood, marriage or adoption of the employer or the person for whom the worker is delivering services, under a program funded or administered by federal, state or local government.

Home care aides may be owed extra pay in addition to minimum wage rates for:

• Overtime: Home care aides must be paid 1½ times their regular rate of pay for weekly hours over 40 (or 44 for residential employees).

• Call-in pay: If home care aides go to work as scheduled and their employer sends them home early, they may be entitled to extra hours of pay at the minimum wage rate for that day.

• Spread of hours: If home care aides’ workdays last longer than 10 hours, they may be entitled to extra daily pay. The daily rate is equal to one hour of pay at the minimum wage rate.

• Uniform maintenance: If home care aides clean their own uniform, they may be entitled to additional weekly pay.

The labor department said that the only time an employer may reduce wages below minimum wage is to claim a limited allowance for meals and lodging, provided they do not charge for those services.

To learn more about minimum wage rates, visit the department of labor's minimum wage webpage.

“We know how valuable our home care aides are, especially with the shortages we’re currently seeing,” state Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said in a statement. “This minimum wage increase will ensure home care aides are well paid and able to support themselves and their families, which will help attract more people to the profession. Overall, this will ensure better worker retention and patient care.”