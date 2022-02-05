Missing Auburn teenager found safe, police say

An Auburn teenager previously reported missing has been located and is safe, the Auburn Police Department said Saturday morning.

The APD issued a news release saying Auburn resident Taylor Disanto was found in the city of Cortland.

Authorities said on Thursday, Feb. 3, that Disanto, 16, was reported missing. The APD said at the time it wanted to confirm Disanto's whereabouts and check on her welfare. It also included a statement saying intentionally concealing a juvenile who is a known missing person can be a violation of the law.

In Saturday's news release, the department thanked the public for providing information that lead to the teenager being found. No additional information has been released.

