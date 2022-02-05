 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PUBLIC SAFETY

Missing Auburn teenager found safe, police say

Auburn Police Department

The Auburn Police Department building on North Street.

 The Citizen file

An Auburn teenager previously reported missing has been located and is safe, the Auburn Police Department said Saturday morning.

The APD issued a news release saying Auburn resident Taylor Disanto was found in the city of Cortland.

Authorities said on Thursday, Feb. 3, that Disanto, 16, was reported missing. The APD said at the time it wanted to confirm Disanto's whereabouts and check on her welfare. It also included a statement saying intentionally concealing a juvenile who is a known missing person can be a violation of the law.

In Saturday's news release, the department thanked the public for providing information that lead to the teenager being found. No additional information has been released.

