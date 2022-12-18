Missing Elbridge woman's body found in Cayuga County

New York State Police on Sunday said search crews found a deceased woman in the Carpenter Falls area, and have confirmed it was the woman reported missing from Elbridge since Monday.

The search for Susan C. Mills, 59, began to focus on the natural area in the Cayuga County town of Niles on Friday when her vehicle and cell phone were found near the falls Carpenter Falls Unique Area off Route 41A. The area includes about 37 acres with steep terrain and waterfalls.

Search crews from multiple agencies, volunteers and friends and family searched Friday and Saturday before the body was discovered Sunday and later confirmed to be Mills, state police said.

Additional information about the circumstances of Sunday's discovery was not released, and troopers said their investigation is continuing.

State police first issued a press release seeking the public's help in finding Mills on Thursday. She was last seen at about noon Monday, Dec. 12, leaving her residence on Halfway Road in the town of Elbridge.

Mills was known well in the Jordan-Elbridge area for her community service. That included many years as the person in charge of the homemade doughnut booth at the Jordan Fall Festival, an event she volunteered for starting when she was 8 years old. The booth itself raised tens of thousands of dollars in proceeds for community organizations.

