 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PUBLIC SAFETY

Missing Elbridge woman's body found in Cayuga County

  • Updated
  • 0
Search 4.JPG

Rescue personnel and law enforcement officials search the Carpenter Falls area in Niles for Susan Mills of Elbridge. Mills has been missing since December 12.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

New York State Police on Sunday said search crews found a deceased woman in the Carpenter Falls area, and have confirmed it was the woman reported missing from Elbridge since Monday.

The search for Susan C. Mills, 59, began to focus on the natural area in the Cayuga County town of Niles on Friday when her vehicle and cell phone were found near the falls Carpenter Falls Unique Area off Route 41A. The area includes about 37 acres with steep terrain and waterfalls.

Search crews from multiple agencies, volunteers and friends and family searched Friday and Saturday before the body was discovered Sunday and later confirmed to be Mills, state police said.

Mills

Susan Mills

Additional information about the circumstances of Sunday's discovery was not released, and troopers said their investigation is continuing.

People are also reading…

State police first issued a press release seeking the public's help in finding Mills on Thursday. She was last seen at about noon Monday, Dec. 12, leaving her residence on Halfway Road in the town of Elbridge.

Mills was known well in the Jordan-Elbridge area for her community service. That included many years as the person in charge of the homemade doughnut booth at the Jordan Fall Festival, an event she volunteered for starting when she was 8 years old. The booth itself raised tens of thousands of dollars in proceeds for community organizations.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Morocco fans dream of World Cup third place

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News