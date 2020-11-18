 Skip to main content
Missing exotic cat found safe near its Auburn home
AUBURN

Missing exotic cat found safe near its Auburn home

  • Updated
The owners of a rare house cat breed are reunited with their pet.

Amy and Carroway had been offering a $1,000 for the safe return of their Bengal cat named Piper, who went missing from their Auburn home on Saturday. Several hours after a story about their search was published on auburnpub.com, the couple got a phone call from someone who thought they saw the cat running into a backyard on Lake Avenue.

Around 9 p.m., Piper was found in that area. Bengal cats are a rare breed of house cat that's a hybrid of a domestic cat with wild Asian leopard cats. Today Bengal cats are only bred with each other.

The Carroways have owned their Bengal cat, who is now 1 1/2 years old, since she was a kitten.

"We want to thank you and the wonderful community of Auburn," Amy said.

